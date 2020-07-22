823 Brown Thrasher

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxnMFKfHugc BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME built 2019 featuring 2678 sq ft living space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an oversized game room upstairs. Vinyl plank downstairs except in masters bedroom. Its huge kitchen comes with an island bar, plenty of storage space, recessed lights, and stainless-steel appliances. This incredible gem has spacious masters downstairs with double vanity and separate tub & shower. Upstairs you will find 4 large sized secondary bedrooms & 2 full baths. This home's backyard will not fail to impress with its good sized covered patio and fenced yard. Boldt Elementary School is inside the subdivision. Quick access to 211, Hwy 90, and 1604. Just minutes to Lackland AFB and major employers like Citibank, Wellsfargo, Chase, QVC, and Seaworld!