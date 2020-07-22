All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:38 AM

823 Brown Thrasher

823 Brown Thrasher · No Longer Available
Location

823 Brown Thrasher, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
game room
YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxnMFKfHugc BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME built 2019 featuring 2678 sq ft living space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an oversized game room upstairs. Vinyl plank downstairs except in masters bedroom. Its huge kitchen comes with an island bar, plenty of storage space, recessed lights, and stainless-steel appliances. This incredible gem has spacious masters downstairs with double vanity and separate tub & shower. Upstairs you will find 4 large sized secondary bedrooms & 2 full baths. This home's backyard will not fail to impress with its good sized covered patio and fenced yard. Boldt Elementary School is inside the subdivision. Quick access to 211, Hwy 90, and 1604. Just minutes to Lackland AFB and major employers like Citibank, Wellsfargo, Chase, QVC, and Seaworld!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Brown Thrasher have any available units?
823 Brown Thrasher doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 823 Brown Thrasher have?
Some of 823 Brown Thrasher's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Brown Thrasher currently offering any rent specials?
823 Brown Thrasher is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Brown Thrasher pet-friendly?
No, 823 Brown Thrasher is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 823 Brown Thrasher offer parking?
Yes, 823 Brown Thrasher offers parking.
Does 823 Brown Thrasher have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Brown Thrasher does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Brown Thrasher have a pool?
No, 823 Brown Thrasher does not have a pool.
Does 823 Brown Thrasher have accessible units?
No, 823 Brown Thrasher does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Brown Thrasher have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Brown Thrasher does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Brown Thrasher have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Brown Thrasher does not have units with air conditioning.
