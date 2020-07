Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly

7731 Windview Way Available 08/31/20 MUSTANG VALLEY - ***COMING SOON***



ONE STORY HOME CONVENIENT TO RANDOLPH AFB, FM 78 AND 1604. NEUTRAL CARPET THROUGHOUT. HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO BACKYARD. LARGE MASTER CLOSET. BLINDS INCLUDED. PETS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. NON SMOKERS ONLY PLEASE. CLOSE TO EATERIES AND SHOPPING.



NO PETS, FIRM!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834013)