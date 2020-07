Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Brand new 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home. Wood vinyl flooring throughout areas of home, ceiling fans, faux wood blinds and stainless appliances to include refrigerator and microwave. 2 pet max. $250 off first months rent if application is received by March 31st, 2020! Move in will be no sooner than 5 days after deposit is received & lease is signed.