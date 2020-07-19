6814 Puente Fields

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in the Windfield subdivision. This home features 2 spacious living areas, beautiful eat-in kitchen with black appliances, utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans throughout, covered patio, and front side balcony to relax and enjoy the view. Large master bedroom up with separate garden tub and shower. Located near Randolph AFB and excellent shopping. This is a must see!

-4 bdrm

-2.5 bth

-2,560 sq. ft.



