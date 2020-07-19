All apartments in Bexar County
Bexar County, TX
6814 Puente Fields
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6814 Puente Fields

6814 Puente Flds · No Longer Available
Location

6814 Puente Flds, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in the Windfield subdivision. This home features 2 spacious living areas, beautiful eat-in kitchen with black appliances, utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans throughout, covered patio, and front side balcony to relax and enjoy the view. Large master bedroom up with separate garden tub and shower. Located near Randolph AFB and excellent shopping. This is a must see!
-4 bdrm
-2.5 bth
-2,560 sq. ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 Puente Fields have any available units?
6814 Puente Fields doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6814 Puente Fields have?
Some of 6814 Puente Fields's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 Puente Fields currently offering any rent specials?
6814 Puente Fields is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 Puente Fields pet-friendly?
No, 6814 Puente Fields is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6814 Puente Fields offer parking?
No, 6814 Puente Fields does not offer parking.
Does 6814 Puente Fields have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6814 Puente Fields offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 Puente Fields have a pool?
No, 6814 Puente Fields does not have a pool.
Does 6814 Puente Fields have accessible units?
No, 6814 Puente Fields does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 Puente Fields have units with dishwashers?
No, 6814 Puente Fields does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6814 Puente Fields have units with air conditioning?
No, 6814 Puente Fields does not have units with air conditioning.
