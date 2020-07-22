5726 Cypress Dawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available 06/20/20 San Antonio Texas - Property Id: 258368



Available June 20, 2020 and is currently occupied.

Great 5 Bed, four bath 3000 sq ft home in the Alamo Ranch area! Lower level has office, dinning room, grand room w/eat in kitchen, and a full bath/bedroom. Upper level has play room, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, laundry room (washer/dryer hook up only), two bedrooms that share a hall way bathroom, and a bedroom w/its own bathroom! All rooms upstairs have large closets. Garage will fit two cars and comes w/overhead storage racks. Has a whole house water softener system and reverse osmosis drinking/cooking water system in Kitchen. Comes with Fridge and major kitchen appliances but not washer and dryer. Backyard is fenced and Housing complex has a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and playground. Rent includes HOA fees, Pest Control, Water Softener Maintenance and Ac Filters. Easy access to the highway, LACKLAND AFB is less than 15 miles. All applicants must pass a background/credit check and pay an application fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258368

