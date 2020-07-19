5626 Burr Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

WINDING OAKS - Home is on Green belt, Master downstairs. This beautiful, 4/2.5 with game room, offers the very best in open concept design. The great room is an expansive living area open to dining and kitchen. Features include, large oversized island with single basin stainless steel sink, upper cabinets with crown molding, hardware, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ceramic/wood tile at entry, baths, utility, kitchen and living. MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME YOURS TODAY!!!!



(RLNE4481559)