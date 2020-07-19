All apartments in Bexar County
5626 Burr Bluff
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

5626 Bur Bluff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5626 Bur Bluff, Bexar County, TX 78247

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
WINDING OAKS - Home is on Green belt, Master downstairs. This beautiful, 4/2.5 with game room, offers the very best in open concept design. The great room is an expansive living area open to dining and kitchen. Features include, large oversized island with single basin stainless steel sink, upper cabinets with crown molding, hardware, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ceramic/wood tile at entry, baths, utility, kitchen and living. MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME YOURS TODAY!!!!

(RLNE4481559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Burr Bluff have any available units?
5626 Burr Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 5626 Burr Bluff have?
Some of 5626 Burr Bluff's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 Burr Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Burr Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Burr Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 5626 Burr Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 5626 Burr Bluff offer parking?
No, 5626 Burr Bluff does not offer parking.
Does 5626 Burr Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 Burr Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Burr Bluff have a pool?
No, 5626 Burr Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Burr Bluff have accessible units?
No, 5626 Burr Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Burr Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 Burr Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 Burr Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 Burr Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
