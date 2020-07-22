All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

5434 ANTLER CYN

5434 Antler Canyon · No Longer Available
Location

5434 Antler Canyon, Bexar County, TX 78252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
This 2-story, 3 beds, 2.5 bath home is the perfect rental you have been looking for!! Located super close to Lackland AFB & offers fast access to 1604 to take you anywhere else! Solar panels help keep electric bills down LOW, gas cooking, includes ALL stainless steel appliances including refrigerator AND washer & dryer, reverse osmosis system at sink, programmable thermostat & tile floor throughout entire downstairs are just a FEW of the upgrades. Enjoy nice big deck in private backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5434 ANTLER CYN have any available units?
5434 ANTLER CYN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 5434 ANTLER CYN have?
Some of 5434 ANTLER CYN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5434 ANTLER CYN currently offering any rent specials?
5434 ANTLER CYN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 ANTLER CYN pet-friendly?
No, 5434 ANTLER CYN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 5434 ANTLER CYN offer parking?
Yes, 5434 ANTLER CYN offers parking.
Does 5434 ANTLER CYN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5434 ANTLER CYN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 ANTLER CYN have a pool?
No, 5434 ANTLER CYN does not have a pool.
Does 5434 ANTLER CYN have accessible units?
No, 5434 ANTLER CYN does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 ANTLER CYN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5434 ANTLER CYN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5434 ANTLER CYN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5434 ANTLER CYN does not have units with air conditioning.
