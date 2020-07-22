5434 ANTLER CYN

Amenities

This 2-story, 3 beds, 2.5 bath home is the perfect rental you have been looking for!! Located super close to Lackland AFB & offers fast access to 1604 to take you anywhere else! Solar panels help keep electric bills down LOW, gas cooking, includes ALL stainless steel appliances including refrigerator AND washer & dryer, reverse osmosis system at sink, programmable thermostat & tile floor throughout entire downstairs are just a FEW of the upgrades. Enjoy nice big deck in private backyard!