Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Gorgeous custom designed Single Level Wilshire Home in Alamo Ranch! This home sits on a corner lot, beautifully landscaped on all sides that feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an exercise Rm, Extended office and a formal living space. HUGE Texas style front porch. The home was extended outwards that includes the master suite. This is truly a unique home call for a private tour of this gem today.