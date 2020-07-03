All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:12 AM

4643 MANITOU BAY

4643 Manitou Bay · (210) 387-0351
Location

4643 Manitou Bay, Bexar County, TX 78259

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2421 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright, spacious, and well maintained! Home has just been painted and updated throught. This lovely two-story home is located in a sought after community of FOX GROVE and features an open floor plan, two living areas, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, and spacious indoor utility room. Upgraded tile, and laminate floors throughout. All bedrooms are spacious rooms with lots of storage space. Great location with all schools conveniently located. Minutes from HWY 281, 1604, and JW Marriott. The home has been recently painted to white.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4643 MANITOU BAY have any available units?
4643 MANITOU BAY has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4643 MANITOU BAY currently offering any rent specials?
4643 MANITOU BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4643 MANITOU BAY pet-friendly?
No, 4643 MANITOU BAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 4643 MANITOU BAY offer parking?
Yes, 4643 MANITOU BAY offers parking.
Does 4643 MANITOU BAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4643 MANITOU BAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4643 MANITOU BAY have a pool?
No, 4643 MANITOU BAY does not have a pool.
Does 4643 MANITOU BAY have accessible units?
No, 4643 MANITOU BAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4643 MANITOU BAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4643 MANITOU BAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4643 MANITOU BAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4643 MANITOU BAY does not have units with air conditioning.
