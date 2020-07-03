4643 MANITOU BAY

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Bright, spacious, and well maintained! Home has just been painted and updated throught. This lovely two-story home is located in a sought after community of FOX GROVE and features an open floor plan, two living areas, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, and spacious indoor utility room. Upgraded tile, and laminate floors throughout. All bedrooms are spacious rooms with lots of storage space. Great location with all schools conveniently located. Minutes from HWY 281, 1604, and JW Marriott. The home has been recently painted to white.