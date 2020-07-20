4619 AVERY WAY

Amenities
Luxury resort living seconds from the acclaimed JW Marriott. Abundant natural light filled home. Chefs kitchen with kitchen aide appliances, expansive granite countertops, abundant storage and extra large gas cooktop. Master suite with spacious spa bath and extra large closet. Two living areas, wired for surround sound in living & patio all bedrooms have ensuite baths. Multiple tankless waterheaters. Great mudroom. Relax at sunset on over 240sqft of patio space. Small yard & no maintenance living