All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 4619 AVERY WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
4619 AVERY WAY
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

4619 AVERY WAY

4619 Avery Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4619 Avery Way, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury resort living seconds from the acclaimed JW Marriott. Abundant natural light filled home. Chefs kitchen with kitchen aide appliances, expansive granite countertops, abundant storage and extra large gas cooktop. Master suite with spacious spa bath and extra large closet. Two living areas, wired for surround sound in living & patio all bedrooms have ensuite baths. Multiple tankless waterheaters. Great mudroom. Relax at sunset on over 240sqft of patio space. Small yard & no maintenance living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 AVERY WAY have any available units?
4619 AVERY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 4619 AVERY WAY have?
Some of 4619 AVERY WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 AVERY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4619 AVERY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 AVERY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4619 AVERY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 4619 AVERY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4619 AVERY WAY offers parking.
Does 4619 AVERY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 AVERY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 AVERY WAY have a pool?
No, 4619 AVERY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4619 AVERY WAY have accessible units?
No, 4619 AVERY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 AVERY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 AVERY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 AVERY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4619 AVERY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive
Castle Hills, TX 78213
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District