Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

422 Red Quill Nest Available 07/30/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Red Bird Ranch - Property Remarks: Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Has 3222 Sq. Ft. In The Quiet Redbird Subdivision. Redbird Ranch Offers Country Living With City Convenience. Large Covered Patio With Great Backyard View. Downstairs Office Could Be Used As 5th Bedroom. Great Island Kitchen. Huge Family Room. 3 Car Garage. If You Are Looking For A Beautiful Family Home With Lots Of Space, This Is It. Convenient To Lackland Afb, Sea World And Hospitals.



