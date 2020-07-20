3626 Bennington Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Charming and Immaculate 1 story brick home ready for move in. Freshly painted, brand new stainless steel appliances. Custom 9 inch deep sink. Plush carpet with 2 in. faux wood blinds throughout. Huge master with walk in closet. Large tub with separate tiled surround shower. Relax on your shaded front porch along with roomy covered back patio with mature trees in backyard, tasteful landscape, and brand new sod. Washer & Dryer included. Water softener included. One small pet allowed. Great location and close to N.E.I.S.D. schools. You can walk to the resort style pool!