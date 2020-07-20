All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

3626 Bennington Way

3626 Bennington Way · No Longer Available
Location

3626 Bennington Way, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Charming and Immaculate 1 story brick home ready for move in. Freshly painted, brand new stainless steel appliances. Custom 9 inch deep sink. Plush carpet with 2 in. faux wood blinds throughout. Huge master with walk in closet. Large tub with separate tiled surround shower. Relax on your shaded front porch along with roomy covered back patio with mature trees in backyard, tasteful landscape, and brand new sod. Washer & Dryer included. Water softener included. One small pet allowed. Great location and close to N.E.I.S.D. schools. You can walk to the resort style pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Bennington Way have any available units?
3626 Bennington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 3626 Bennington Way have?
Some of 3626 Bennington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Bennington Way currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Bennington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Bennington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Bennington Way is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Bennington Way offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Bennington Way offers parking.
Does 3626 Bennington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 Bennington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Bennington Way have a pool?
Yes, 3626 Bennington Way has a pool.
Does 3626 Bennington Way have accessible units?
No, 3626 Bennington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Bennington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Bennington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 Bennington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 Bennington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
