Beautifully maintained single story home in The Point at Bulverde Village. Features open floor plan with high ceilings great for entertaining family & friends. Split floor plan with second & third bedroom secluded from master bedroom and living/kitchen areas. Flagstone patio and walkway in backyard! Spacious three car garage! Great location with easy access to major highways, 281 and loop 1604. Feeds into NEISD schools! Close to shopping & restaurants!