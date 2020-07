Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

GORGEOUS HOME on Cul-de-sac in an outstanding gated community. 4 Bedroom, Study, Media room/bedroom, 3-1/2 bath, 2 car garage with great outside living areas. The study, family room w/fireplace along with MASTER BEDROOM are located on the 1st floor. The beautiful staircase leads to the 2nd floor, playroom, media room (pre-wired for surround sound) and 3 bedrooms. Jack and Jill bath enhances the bedrooms. All of downstairs has rich wood flooring through out.