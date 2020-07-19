All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3107 THUNDER GULCH

3107 Thunder Gulch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3107 Thunder Gulch, Bexar County, TX 78245

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Meritage home. Brand new flooring installed all over the home. Open floor plan with spacious room everywhere perfect for entertaining! Great gourmet kitchen with with 42" cabinets and granite counter tops and all appliances included. Enjoy evenings in living room with a rock fireplace. Covered patio overlooks beautifully landscaped backyard. Come see what this home has to offer! Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 THUNDER GULCH have any available units?
3107 THUNDER GULCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 3107 THUNDER GULCH have?
Some of 3107 THUNDER GULCH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 THUNDER GULCH currently offering any rent specials?
3107 THUNDER GULCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 THUNDER GULCH pet-friendly?
No, 3107 THUNDER GULCH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3107 THUNDER GULCH offer parking?
Yes, 3107 THUNDER GULCH offers parking.
Does 3107 THUNDER GULCH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 THUNDER GULCH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 THUNDER GULCH have a pool?
No, 3107 THUNDER GULCH does not have a pool.
Does 3107 THUNDER GULCH have accessible units?
No, 3107 THUNDER GULCH does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 THUNDER GULCH have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 THUNDER GULCH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 THUNDER GULCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 THUNDER GULCH does not have units with air conditioning.
