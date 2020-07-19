3107 THUNDER GULCH

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Meritage home. Brand new flooring installed all over the home. Open floor plan with spacious room everywhere perfect for entertaining! Great gourmet kitchen with with 42" cabinets and granite counter tops and all appliances included. Enjoy evenings in living room with a rock fireplace. Covered patio overlooks beautifully landscaped backyard. Come see what this home has to offer! Move in ready!