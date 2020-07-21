All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:24 AM

2722 Cliff Canyon

2722 Cliff Cyn · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Cliff Cyn, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Large 5 bedroom / 4 bathroom within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment
A lot of natural light
Custom window fixtures
In a fantastic school District
Gated Community
Large yard with a lot of privacy
Deck overlooking beautiful green belt
Home is newly constructed
All appliances are stainless steel and brand new
All bedrooms have spacious walk in closets and private full bathrooms with the exception of 2 upstairs bedrooms that do share a large Jack and Jill bathroom
All rooms have beautiful views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Cliff Canyon have any available units?
2722 Cliff Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 2722 Cliff Canyon have?
Some of 2722 Cliff Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Cliff Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Cliff Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Cliff Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Cliff Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 2722 Cliff Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Cliff Canyon offers parking.
Does 2722 Cliff Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Cliff Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Cliff Canyon have a pool?
No, 2722 Cliff Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Cliff Canyon have accessible units?
No, 2722 Cliff Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Cliff Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 Cliff Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Cliff Canyon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2722 Cliff Canyon has units with air conditioning.
