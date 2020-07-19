26327 Tuscan Cove

Amenities

Come see this gorgeous 3 bdrm/3bth home in a quiet, gated community. This immaculate home has so many upgrades! Energy efficient with a Nest thermostat and beautiful tile and wood floors throughout main living areas and carpeted bdrms. Kitchen features granite counters, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances with gas cooking. Large study down with beautiful wood floors. Mstr down & offers a separate garden tub/shower with double vanity. Covered patio perfect for entertaining. Huge garage, with front lawn mainta