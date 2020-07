Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location, awesome area! Close to shopping, great schools and beautiful scenery. Enjoy the all of the amenities that Boerne has to offer! Home features a fire place, two living spaces and outdoor living! Washer and dryer are included as well as refrigerator. Master boasts a large walk in closet and huge garden tub made for relaxing!