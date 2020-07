Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

JAW DROPPING BEAUTIFUL! This large home has space for everyone and TONS of awesome storage. Media room, office, open kitchen, downstairs master & guest room, upstairs gameroom/loft and MORE BEDROOMS. Nice backyard with covered porch. This house is truly like NEW!! GATED NEIGHBORHOOD! THREE CAR TANDEM GARAGE! Walk to the relaxing neighborhood pool just a few doors down. Cul-de-Sac street perfect for hanging out in the front yard. Hurry and see this one today!