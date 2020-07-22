All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253

207 Mallow Grove · No Longer Available
Location

207 Mallow Grove, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready to Move in 2 Story - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 1 Car Garage Home in Rustic Oaks! - Great Floor Plan that Opens up to Kitchen- Living Room & Dining Room, Breakfast Bar, Laundry Room on First Floor and Guess Bathroom, Fresh Interior & Exterior Paint, New Luxury Vinyl Plant Flooring in All Wet Areas, Generous Master Bedroom and Spacious Master Bath w/ Garden Tub & Walking Closet, Large Backyard w/ Covered Slab Patio, and More... NISD, Near Loop 1604, Seaworld, Northwest Vista College..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 have any available units?
207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 have?
Some of 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 pet-friendly?
No, 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 offer parking?
Yes, 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 offers parking.
Does 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 have a pool?
No, 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 does not have a pool.
Does 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 have accessible units?
No, 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253 has units with air conditioning.
