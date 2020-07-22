207 Mallow Grove San Antonio, TX. 78253

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ready to Move in 2 Story - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 1 Car Garage Home in Rustic Oaks! - Great Floor Plan that Opens up to Kitchen- Living Room & Dining Room, Breakfast Bar, Laundry Room on First Floor and Guess Bathroom, Fresh Interior & Exterior Paint, New Luxury Vinyl Plant Flooring in All Wet Areas, Generous Master Bedroom and Spacious Master Bath w/ Garden Tub & Walking Closet, Large Backyard w/ Covered Slab Patio, and More... NISD, Near Loop 1604, Seaworld, Northwest Vista College..