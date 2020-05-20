16815 Pescador

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful European Villa- 2800 sq. ft., multiple levels, located atop a hill overlooking San Antonio. This unique home is located in San Antonio Ranch. It is close to shopping outlets and restaurants. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood nestled in Helotes, just outside San Antonio. Make your way to the Villa entrance via the bridge overlooking the fountain.



Gorgeous and surprising wall treatments, as well as wood, granite, travertine, and Saltillo tile floors throughout the Villa. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and appliances.

Large stone fireplace in living room for those chilly nights as you view the outside, beautiful scenery.

Huge covered deck to relax and unwind after a long day.