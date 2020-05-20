All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

16815 Pescador

16815 Pescador · (210) 725-7330
Location

16815 Pescador, Bexar County, TX 78023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful European Villa- 2800 sq. ft., multiple levels, located atop a hill overlooking San Antonio. This unique home is located in San Antonio Ranch.  It is close to shopping outlets and restaurants.  Quiet, peaceful neighborhood nestled in Helotes, just outside San Antonio.  Make your way to the Villa entrance via the bridge overlooking the fountain.

Gorgeous and surprising wall treatments, as well as wood, granite, travertine, and Saltillo tile floors throughout the Villa.  Kitchen includes granite counter tops and appliances.
Large stone fireplace in living room for those chilly nights as you view the outside, beautiful scenery.
Huge covered deck to relax and unwind after a long day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16815 Pescador have any available units?
16815 Pescador has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16815 Pescador have?
Some of 16815 Pescador's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16815 Pescador currently offering any rent specials?
16815 Pescador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16815 Pescador pet-friendly?
Yes, 16815 Pescador is pet friendly.
Does 16815 Pescador offer parking?
Yes, 16815 Pescador offers parking.
Does 16815 Pescador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16815 Pescador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16815 Pescador have a pool?
No, 16815 Pescador does not have a pool.
Does 16815 Pescador have accessible units?
No, 16815 Pescador does not have accessible units.
Does 16815 Pescador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16815 Pescador has units with dishwashers.
Does 16815 Pescador have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16815 Pescador has units with air conditioning.
