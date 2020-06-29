All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 139 Palazzo Torre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
139 Palazzo Torre
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

139 Palazzo Torre

139 Palazzo Torre · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

139 Palazzo Torre, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
139 Palazzo Torre Available 08/01/19 Monticello Ranch - 1604 and Potranco. Turn West on Potranco and go to Talley Rd. Turn Right on Talley and look for the Centex Flags and models homes
Great location few minutes from Lackland AFB

(RLNE4085280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Palazzo Torre have any available units?
139 Palazzo Torre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 139 Palazzo Torre currently offering any rent specials?
139 Palazzo Torre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Palazzo Torre pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Palazzo Torre is pet friendly.
Does 139 Palazzo Torre offer parking?
No, 139 Palazzo Torre does not offer parking.
Does 139 Palazzo Torre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Palazzo Torre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Palazzo Torre have a pool?
No, 139 Palazzo Torre does not have a pool.
Does 139 Palazzo Torre have accessible units?
No, 139 Palazzo Torre does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Palazzo Torre have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Palazzo Torre does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Palazzo Torre have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Palazzo Torre does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District