All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 13849 Bellows Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
13849 Bellows Path
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

13849 Bellows Path

13849 Bellows Path · (210) 896-0676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13849 Bellows Path, Bexar County, TX 78254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This almost NEW 1 story home is 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with study, high ceilings, 42" high cabinets, upgraded gas stove top, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, sprinkler system, tank-less water heater and a covered patio are just a few of the nice features on this rental. Spacious open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The master bathroom features a garden tub and separate shower and separate sinks. Washer and Dryer included!! Walking distance to pool!! Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13849 Bellows Path have any available units?
13849 Bellows Path has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13849 Bellows Path have?
Some of 13849 Bellows Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13849 Bellows Path currently offering any rent specials?
13849 Bellows Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13849 Bellows Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 13849 Bellows Path is pet friendly.
Does 13849 Bellows Path offer parking?
Yes, 13849 Bellows Path offers parking.
Does 13849 Bellows Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13849 Bellows Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13849 Bellows Path have a pool?
Yes, 13849 Bellows Path has a pool.
Does 13849 Bellows Path have accessible units?
No, 13849 Bellows Path does not have accessible units.
Does 13849 Bellows Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13849 Bellows Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 13849 Bellows Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13849 Bellows Path has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13849 Bellows Path?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Hudson
6014 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity