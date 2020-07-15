13849 Bellows Path

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This almost NEW 1 story home is 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with study, high ceilings, 42" high cabinets, upgraded gas stove top, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, sprinkler system, tank-less water heater and a covered patio are just a few of the nice features on this rental. Spacious open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The master bathroom features a garden tub and separate shower and separate sinks. Washer and Dryer included!! Walking distance to pool!! Schedule your showing today!!