Bexar County, TX
13106 Beals Circle
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

13106 Beals Circle

13106 Beals Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13106 Beals Circle, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alamo Ranch single story, 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been carefully maintained (like new condition!)! - Upon entry you are welcomed by a private office with glass paneled French doors & an elongated hallway ending in a spacious open-concept living space! Many upgrades throughout include high ceilings, wood floors, granite countertops with dark cabinetry and arched passthroughs. Enjoy the outdoors from your elevated covered patio! The Alamo Ranch neighborhood is surrounded by shopping,dining & entertainment. Easy access to major highways, Lackland AFB & Sea World.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com.

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,620 will be due within 48 hours of approval.
Lease commencement date must be no later than 14 days after approval of application,

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. Homeowner & Hallmark Property Managment must be listed as additional insured. You may supply your own or enroll with ours at $12/month.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.
Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE4995840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13106 Beals Circle have any available units?
13106 Beals Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 13106 Beals Circle have?
Some of 13106 Beals Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13106 Beals Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13106 Beals Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13106 Beals Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13106 Beals Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13106 Beals Circle offer parking?
No, 13106 Beals Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13106 Beals Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13106 Beals Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13106 Beals Circle have a pool?
No, 13106 Beals Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13106 Beals Circle have accessible units?
No, 13106 Beals Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13106 Beals Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13106 Beals Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13106 Beals Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13106 Beals Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
