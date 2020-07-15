13106 Beals Circle

Amenities

Alamo Ranch single story, 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been carefully maintained (like new condition!)! - Upon entry you are welcomed by a private office with glass paneled French doors & an elongated hallway ending in a spacious open-concept living space! Many upgrades throughout include high ceilings, wood floors, granite countertops with dark cabinetry and arched passthroughs. Enjoy the outdoors from your elevated covered patio! The Alamo Ranch neighborhood is surrounded by shopping,dining & entertainment. Easy access to major highways, Lackland AFB & Sea World.



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com.



$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,620 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Lease commencement date must be no later than 14 days after approval of application,



Tenant pays:



*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.



*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.



*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. Homeowner & Hallmark Property Managment must be listed as additional insured. You may supply your own or enroll with ours at $12/month.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.



