12618 Point Canyon
12618 Point Canyon

12618 Point Canyon · No Longer Available
12618 Point Canyon, Bexar County, TX 78253

patio / balcony
garage
pool
patio / balcony
parking
pool
garage
ALMOST A 1/4 ACRE LOT, This unique 5 Bedroom home caters to the large household with Fun Built In Bunk Beds (2 beds in one room and 2 beds in another)! Master Bedroom has access to the 2nd story deck that overlooks this large park like back yard, with a Pool and Large Deck Area. Even includes a doghouse. Westcreek has AMAZING amenities and lots of organized activities! High Point just outside 1604/Potranco & Grossenbacher near Luna MS. Tenant should verify Room Sizes and School Boundaries.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 12618 Point Canyon have any available units?
12618 Point Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 12618 Point Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
12618 Point Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12618 Point Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 12618 Point Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 12618 Point Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 12618 Point Canyon offers parking.
Does 12618 Point Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12618 Point Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12618 Point Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 12618 Point Canyon has a pool.
Does 12618 Point Canyon have accessible units?
No, 12618 Point Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 12618 Point Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 12618 Point Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12618 Point Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 12618 Point Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
