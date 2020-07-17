11911 Bailey Hills

Amenities

Beautiful home, move-in ready! Great layout with an owners suite and a second bedroom with a full bath downstairs. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel gas cooktop, granite countertops and plenty of storage. Three large bedrooms upstairs, surrounded by the game-room. Outside is your backyard oasis featuring a covered patio and a nice size lot that backs up to a greenbelt. The home is conveniently located close to dining, shopping, Hwy's 1604 and 151, convenient location to Lackland and Fort Sam. Walking distance to Brennan High School.