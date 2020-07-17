All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

11911 Bailey Hills

11911 Bailey Hills · (210) 322-1558
Location

11911 Bailey Hills, Bexar County, TX 78253

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2965 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home, move-in ready! Great layout with an owners suite and a second bedroom with a full bath downstairs. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel gas cooktop, granite countertops and plenty of storage. Three large bedrooms upstairs, surrounded by the game-room. Outside is your backyard oasis featuring a covered patio and a nice size lot that backs up to a greenbelt. The home is conveniently located close to dining, shopping, Hwy's 1604 and 151, convenient location to Lackland and Fort Sam. Walking distance to Brennan High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 Bailey Hills have any available units?
11911 Bailey Hills has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11911 Bailey Hills have?
Some of 11911 Bailey Hills's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 Bailey Hills currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Bailey Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Bailey Hills pet-friendly?
No, 11911 Bailey Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 11911 Bailey Hills offer parking?
Yes, 11911 Bailey Hills offers parking.
Does 11911 Bailey Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11911 Bailey Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Bailey Hills have a pool?
No, 11911 Bailey Hills does not have a pool.
Does 11911 Bailey Hills have accessible units?
No, 11911 Bailey Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Bailey Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 11911 Bailey Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11911 Bailey Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 11911 Bailey Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
