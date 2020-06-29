10422 FOXEN WAY

Amenities

Beautiful executive home located at the gateway to the hill country. This three year old home shows like new and has a spacious and open feel. Huge master suite with large bath and oversized walk in closet. Tile and wood floors except in bedrooms. Gas cooking in a well designed kitchen with ample cabinet space, separate cooktop/oven. Outdoor kitchen on the back patio; perfect for entertaining. Back yard backs to wooded greenbelt; no backyard neighbors! Neighborhood pool and park included.