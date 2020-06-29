All apartments in Bexar County
10422 FOXEN WAY
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:15 AM

10422 FOXEN WAY

10422 Foxen Way · No Longer Available
Location

10422 Foxen Way, Bexar County, TX 78023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
oven
Beautiful executive home located at the gateway to the hill country. This three year old home shows like new and has a spacious and open feel. Huge master suite with large bath and oversized walk in closet. Tile and wood floors except in bedrooms. Gas cooking in a well designed kitchen with ample cabinet space, separate cooktop/oven. Outdoor kitchen on the back patio; perfect for entertaining. Back yard backs to wooded greenbelt; no backyard neighbors! Neighborhood pool and park included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10422 FOXEN WAY have any available units?
10422 FOXEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 10422 FOXEN WAY have?
Some of 10422 FOXEN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10422 FOXEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10422 FOXEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10422 FOXEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10422 FOXEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 10422 FOXEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10422 FOXEN WAY offers parking.
Does 10422 FOXEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10422 FOXEN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10422 FOXEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10422 FOXEN WAY has a pool.
Does 10422 FOXEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 10422 FOXEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10422 FOXEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10422 FOXEN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10422 FOXEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10422 FOXEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
