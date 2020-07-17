4805 Rosaline Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

“Beautiful country feel, private HOA community and close to downtown Belton. Our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is perfect for any family. Located in the Three Creeks subdivision off 1670 in Belton. You will be surrounded by rivers, parks and of course Stillhouse Lake . There are plenty of fun activities close by. Our property has top of the line appliances, ceiling fans in every room ,a large back yard, also private excess to hiking/ biking trails and 2 pavilions. (Dogs allowed, 2 MAX) $1800/month, security deposit. Min. 1 year lease. $250 deposit per pet. Utilities not included.

