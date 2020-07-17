All apartments in Bell County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

4805 Rosaline Dr

4805 Rosaline Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Rosaline Dr, Bell County, TX 76513

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious New Rental in Belton - Property Id: 300810

“Beautiful country feel, private HOA community and close to downtown Belton. Our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is perfect for any family. Located in the Three Creeks subdivision off 1670 in Belton. You will be surrounded by rivers, parks and of course Stillhouse Lake . There are plenty of fun activities close by. Our property has top of the line appliances, ceiling fans in every room ,a large back yard, also private excess to hiking/ biking trails and 2 pavilions. (Dogs allowed, 2 MAX) $1800/month, security deposit. Min. 1 year lease. $250 deposit per pet. Utilities not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300810
Property Id 300810

(RLNE5856997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Rosaline Dr have any available units?
4805 Rosaline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell County, TX.
What amenities does 4805 Rosaline Dr have?
Some of 4805 Rosaline Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Rosaline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Rosaline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Rosaline Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Rosaline Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Rosaline Dr offer parking?
No, 4805 Rosaline Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4805 Rosaline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Rosaline Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Rosaline Dr have a pool?
No, 4805 Rosaline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Rosaline Dr have accessible units?
No, 4805 Rosaline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Rosaline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 Rosaline Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4805 Rosaline Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4805 Rosaline Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
