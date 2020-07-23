/
/
falls county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
36 Apartments for rent in Falls County, TX📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
405 Williams Street
405 Williams St, Marlin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Marlin. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 7th 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1210 Sewanee Drive
1210 Sewanee Dr, Marlin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1068 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Marlin. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly, please ask about pet requirements.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
123 Maryland Street
123 Maryland St, Marlin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Look no more! This 3 bedrooms has all the 4 C's! Its Cute, its Comfortable, its Cozy and Clean! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Marlin.
Results within 1 mile of Falls County
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3129 Gilchrist Drive
3129 Gilchrist Dr, McLennan County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1903 sqft
3129 Gilchrist Drive Available 08/28/20 3/2 in MIDWAY ISD!! - A pristine modern charming 3 bed and 2 bath house in a well kept neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
632 Monument Trail
632 Monument Trail, McLennan County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1896 sqft
632 Monument Trail Available 08/01/20 Lorena ISD Ranchette - Beautiful Lorena ISD - Ranchette - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, sits on 5 Acres, and is located on a cul-de-sac. Large open floor plan with tons of storage space. Owner prefers no pets.
Results within 5 miles of Falls County
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Juniper Drive
208 Juniper Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - half off first full month's rent for a 12 month lease. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Troy ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, granite countertops, double sinks in master bath, and a fenced backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Falls County
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
25 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
11 Units Available
Oakwood
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
22 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
216 Toluca Trl
216 Toluca Trail, Hewitt, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2846 sqft
216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731 There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9509 Panther Way
9509 Panther Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
9509 Panther Way Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, wood burning fireplace and carport.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9415 Panther Way
9415 Pantherway, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
9415 Panther Way Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, wood burning fireplace and carport.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
606 Parkwood
606 Park Wood Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
606 Park Wood Circle Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, updated appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
925 Vanessa Dr.
925 Vanessa Drive, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1206 sqft
925 Vanessa Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
212 Cross Country
212 Cross Country Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1503 sqft
212 Cross Country Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3132 Silver Saddle Drive
3132 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1670 sqft
3132 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener (2 car max at this property) Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3104 Silver Saddle Drive
3104 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
3104 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 2 vehicle max at this property Single Family Home Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
806 Old Lorena Road
806 Old Lorena Rd, McLennan County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1394 sqft
806 Old Lorena Road Available 08/11/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3036 Andalusian Ln
3036 Andalusian Lane, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1695 sqft
3036 Andalusian Ln Available 08/15/20 3-Bedroom in MISD - Midway ISD home with raised ceilings in the living area, formal dining which could be used as a study, and a breakfast nook off the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
1333 Radisson
1333 Radisson Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
1333 Radisson - Single Family Home for Lease in Hewitt. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Formal Dinning Office 2 Car Garage with Opener Single Family Home Privacy fenced backyard Yard Maintenance Included. Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3001 Clydesdale Way
3001 Clydesdale Way, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
3001 Clydesdale Way Available 08/15/20 Surrey Ridge Duplex - 3 bedroom duplex in Surrey Ridge! (RLNE3759989)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
216 Cross Country
216 Cross Country Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1482 sqft
216 Cross Country Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Falls County area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, McLennan Community College, Saint Edward's University, and Temple College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Waco, and Pflugerville have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXHarker Heights, TXCorsicana, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX