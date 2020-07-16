All apartments in Bell County
3275 Etta Kay
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3275 Etta Kay

3275 Etta Kay Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3275 Etta Kay Ln, Bell County, TX 76539

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Country Living! - Beautiful country two-story home on two-plus acres with abundant trees! Two-car garage, circular front drive, and large storage building. The living room is spacious and features a fireplace, ceiling fan, and lots of natural lighting. Informal breakfast area, kitchen featuring breakfast bar, pantry, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The home's powder bathroom is located right off of the living area. Upstairs, you'll find the huge master bedroom with French style entry doors. The master bathroom is over-sized and includes a luxurious soaking tub, separate shower enclosure, and double sink vanity. The three minor bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom upstairs, and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. Window treatments throughout.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO THE AVAILABLE DATE ARE CANCELLED AND REFUNDED

(RLNE4844537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3275 Etta Kay have any available units?
3275 Etta Kay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell County, TX.
What amenities does 3275 Etta Kay have?
Some of 3275 Etta Kay's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3275 Etta Kay currently offering any rent specials?
3275 Etta Kay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3275 Etta Kay pet-friendly?
Yes, 3275 Etta Kay is pet friendly.
Does 3275 Etta Kay offer parking?
Yes, 3275 Etta Kay offers parking.
Does 3275 Etta Kay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3275 Etta Kay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3275 Etta Kay have a pool?
No, 3275 Etta Kay does not have a pool.
Does 3275 Etta Kay have accessible units?
No, 3275 Etta Kay does not have accessible units.
Does 3275 Etta Kay have units with dishwashers?
No, 3275 Etta Kay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3275 Etta Kay have units with air conditioning?
No, 3275 Etta Kay does not have units with air conditioning.
