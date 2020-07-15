Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool online portal volleyball court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport concierge courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe media room

Let Canopy on Central help you find a living space you love to call home. Select your favorite floor plan from our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Bedford, Texas. Situated along Central Drive, our garden-style apartment homes feature a long list of in-home highlights, including a fully equipped chef's kitchen with a convenient dishwasher and a cozy and inviting wood-burning fireplace. You'll also gain access to our full collection of amenities. Jump-start your cardio and exercise routine at the 24-hour fitness center, and take your downtime to the next level at one of our five resort-style outdoor swimming pools and sundecks.