Canopy on Central

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; $150 Waiver fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee and no deposit
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $15 monthly pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Breed restrictions apply. Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for additional details.
Parking Details: Assigned carport: included in lease (1 spot); Open lot: included in lease. Other. Surface Lot available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.