July 15 2020

Canopy on Central

2700 Central Dr · (817) 385-7289
Location

2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30010 · Avail. Jul 21

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 30140 · Avail. now

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 30175 · Avail. Jul 31

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2142B · Avail. now

$1,085

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 2154B · Avail. Jul 30

$1,087

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 2159B · Avail. Aug 2

$1,094

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canopy on Central.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
online portal
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
Let Canopy on Central help you find a living space you love to call home. Select your favorite floor plan from our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Bedford, Texas. Situated along Central Drive, our garden-style apartment homes feature a long list of in-home highlights, including a fully equipped chef's kitchen with a convenient dishwasher and a cozy and inviting wood-burning fireplace. You'll also gain access to our full collection of amenities. Jump-start your cardio and exercise routine at the 24-hour fitness center, and take your downtime to the next level at one of our five resort-style outdoor swimming pools and sundecks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; $150 Waiver fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee and no deposit
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $15 monthly pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Breed restrictions apply. Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for additional details.
Parking Details: Assigned carport: included in lease (1 spot); Open lot: included in lease. Other. Surface Lot available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canopy on Central have any available units?
Canopy on Central has 69 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does Canopy on Central have?
Some of Canopy on Central's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canopy on Central currently offering any rent specials?
Canopy on Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canopy on Central pet-friendly?
Yes, Canopy on Central is pet friendly.
Does Canopy on Central offer parking?
Yes, Canopy on Central offers parking.
Does Canopy on Central have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canopy on Central does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canopy on Central have a pool?
Yes, Canopy on Central has a pool.
Does Canopy on Central have accessible units?
Yes, Canopy on Central has accessible units.
Does Canopy on Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canopy on Central has units with dishwashers.
