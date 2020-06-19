All apartments in Bedford
936 Walter Street
936 Walter Street

936 Walter Street · No Longer Available
Location

936 Walter Street, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location!! Location!! Location!! Beautiful 3 bedroom ,2 full bath,Huge backyard and REMODEL HOUSE Located in the Heart of Bedford and HEB ISD!!. Freshly painted interior walls and ceiling throughout the house, Updated flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom, refinished original hardwood flooring, New trim throughout the house,Brand new HVAC unit, New Granite counter tops on Kitchen and Bathroom, New Backsplash in Kitchen,Cabinets painted, New Blinds , New Vanity-mirrors in both Bathroom,New ceiling fans, New Light Fixtures,New Plumbing Hardware,New Connections for Washer-Dryer and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Walter Street have any available units?
936 Walter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Walter Street have?
Some of 936 Walter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Walter Street currently offering any rent specials?
936 Walter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Walter Street pet-friendly?
No, 936 Walter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 936 Walter Street offer parking?
No, 936 Walter Street does not offer parking.
Does 936 Walter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Walter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Walter Street have a pool?
No, 936 Walter Street does not have a pool.
Does 936 Walter Street have accessible units?
No, 936 Walter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Walter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Walter Street does not have units with dishwashers.

