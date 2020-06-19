936 Walter Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Location!! Location!! Location!! Beautiful 3 bedroom ,2 full bath,Huge backyard and REMODEL HOUSE Located in the Heart of Bedford and HEB ISD!!. Freshly painted interior walls and ceiling throughout the house, Updated flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom, refinished original hardwood flooring, New trim throughout the house,Brand new HVAC unit, New Granite counter tops on Kitchen and Bathroom, New Backsplash in Kitchen,Cabinets painted, New Blinds , New Vanity-mirrors in both Bathroom,New ceiling fans, New Light Fixtures,New Plumbing Hardware,New Connections for Washer-Dryer and so much more.