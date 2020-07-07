All apartments in Bedford
921 Edgecliff Drive

Location

921 Edgecliff Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MODERN FEEL TRI-LEVEL BEAUTIFUL HOME where style meets functionality, stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, oversize fridge, eat-in kitchen, walking pantry. Mbedroom offers 2 separate closets, separate shower and vanities, down stairs are the 3 secondary bedrooms with a full bath.The out. The outside areas are just amazing to enjoy with family and friends or just by yourself drinking a cup of coffee in the morning looking at the beautiful trees. too many upgrades to list come and see it your self, we will work with any credit just let us know your situation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Edgecliff Drive have any available units?
921 Edgecliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Edgecliff Drive have?
Some of 921 Edgecliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Edgecliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Edgecliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Edgecliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 Edgecliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 921 Edgecliff Drive offer parking?
No, 921 Edgecliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 921 Edgecliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Edgecliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Edgecliff Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Edgecliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Edgecliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Edgecliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Edgecliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Edgecliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

