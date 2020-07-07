All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 912 Springdale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
912 Springdale Rd
Last updated June 3 2019 at 2:48 PM

912 Springdale Rd

912 Springdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

912 Springdale Road, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bed, 2 bath one-story ranch style home in acclaimed school district. Updated kitchen and bathrooms and granite countertops. Living room with fireplace that opens to the kitchen and formal dining room.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave;
-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;

Apply at (www.verdei.co) under vacancies. To qualify, applicant must make at least 3x monthly rent of combined gross income, have a credit score of 600+, no landlord collections, and no past criminal history or evictions. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Springdale Rd have any available units?
912 Springdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Springdale Rd have?
Some of 912 Springdale Rd's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Springdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
912 Springdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Springdale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Springdale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 912 Springdale Rd offer parking?
No, 912 Springdale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 912 Springdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Springdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Springdale Rd have a pool?
No, 912 Springdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 912 Springdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 912 Springdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Springdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Springdale Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary