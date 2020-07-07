912 Springdale Rd

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bed, 2 bath one-story ranch style home in acclaimed school district. Updated kitchen and bathrooms and granite countertops. Living room with fireplace that opens to the kitchen and formal dining room.



-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave;

-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;



Apply at (www.verdei.co) under vacancies. To qualify, applicant must make at least 3x monthly rent of combined gross income, have a credit score of 600+, no landlord collections, and no past criminal history or evictions. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.