908 Crestview Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:43 AM

908 Crestview Drive

908 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Crestview Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available 8-16-19. Spacious 4-2-2 in Bedford, HEB ISD! Beautiful wood look flooring throughout, large 18x16 family room has a classic woodburning fireplace, nice breakfast nook has bay windows and chair railing, open kitchen has light cabinetry, center island, pantry and ample storage. Split bedroom floorplan, nice sized secondaries, oversized 18x14 master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Large 12x8 utility room has built-in cabinets plus an extended counter for folding. Nice backyard with covered patio - great for entertaining with easy access to highways, restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Crestview Drive have any available units?
908 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 908 Crestview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 908 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 908 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.

