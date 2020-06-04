All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 9 Coffee Tavern Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
9 Coffee Tavern Road
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:43 AM

9 Coffee Tavern Road

9 Coffee Tavern Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9 Coffee Tavern Road, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Rare New Construction in the city of Bedford! Open floor plan that allows for kitchen to living entertaining. This custom home has beautiful finish outs including many luxury upgrades (full list attached). To name a few: free standing tub & custom closet in master, furniture style bathroom vanities, custom light fixtures, double raised ceilings & crown molding. Master is separated from other bedrooms. LED lighting throughout the home & solar tubes for natural light. Home is energy efficient and meets International Energy Conservation Code. Even without the AC on, this home stays cool in TX heat. In desirable HEB school district, close walk to Stonegate elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Coffee Tavern Road have any available units?
9 Coffee Tavern Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Coffee Tavern Road have?
Some of 9 Coffee Tavern Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Coffee Tavern Road currently offering any rent specials?
9 Coffee Tavern Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Coffee Tavern Road pet-friendly?
No, 9 Coffee Tavern Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 9 Coffee Tavern Road offer parking?
Yes, 9 Coffee Tavern Road offers parking.
Does 9 Coffee Tavern Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Coffee Tavern Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Coffee Tavern Road have a pool?
No, 9 Coffee Tavern Road does not have a pool.
Does 9 Coffee Tavern Road have accessible units?
No, 9 Coffee Tavern Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Coffee Tavern Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Coffee Tavern Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary