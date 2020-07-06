All apartments in Bedford
Bedford, TX
821 Lee Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:10 AM

821 Lee Dr

821 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Lee Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is a newly refinished open concept ranch style house in the heart of Bedford. The neighborhood is a friendly and quiet place with easy access to 121 and great schools! Spacious home with with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen is large and has plenty of counter space and cabinet storage. The naturally lit dining room opens up into a living area which connects to a larger entertainment space with a full wall length entertainment center! Bathrooms and kitchens have been updated and the entire house has brand new luxury vinyl plank! Out back is a large back yard, covered patio, and shed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Lee Dr have any available units?
821 Lee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Lee Dr have?
Some of 821 Lee Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Lee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
821 Lee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Lee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 821 Lee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 821 Lee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 821 Lee Dr offers parking.
Does 821 Lee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Lee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Lee Dr have a pool?
No, 821 Lee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 821 Lee Dr have accessible units?
No, 821 Lee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Lee Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Lee Dr has units with dishwashers.

