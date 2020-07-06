821 Lee Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a newly refinished open concept ranch style house in the heart of Bedford. The neighborhood is a friendly and quiet place with easy access to 121 and great schools! Spacious home with with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen is large and has plenty of counter space and cabinet storage. The naturally lit dining room opens up into a living area which connects to a larger entertainment space with a full wall length entertainment center! Bathrooms and kitchens have been updated and the entire house has brand new luxury vinyl plank! Out back is a large back yard, covered patio, and shed!