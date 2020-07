Amenities

dishwasher garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home in Bedford.

Home features Very Open Floor Plan with a Great Room.

Kitchen is Spacious with Tons of Counter Space and Cabinets. Great for Entertaining.

Tenant is moving out at the end of March and will be Ready to move in in April.

Fenced Back Yard. All Appliances Including Stove Oven Fridge and Dishwasher.

Laundry Connections Inside. Super Nice Home.