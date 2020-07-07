All apartments in Bedford
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:19 AM

808 Stratford Drive

808 Stratford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

808 Stratford Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
New interior paint, new carpet in the living room, roof and fence. Livingroom and Master has new flooring, granite counter tops in the kitchen! Walk in closets in every bedroom, plenty of storage, exquisite natural lighting throughout the home. Close to great schools and to work! Good sized backyard with beautiful trees. 2 living and a dining area, sprinkler system, makes this home very comfortable. Agent or tenant to verify information and schools. The home is being updated and will be ready on Feb 1 for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Stratford Drive have any available units?
808 Stratford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Stratford Drive have?
Some of 808 Stratford Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Stratford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
808 Stratford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Stratford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 808 Stratford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 808 Stratford Drive offer parking?
No, 808 Stratford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 808 Stratford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Stratford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Stratford Drive have a pool?
No, 808 Stratford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 808 Stratford Drive have accessible units?
No, 808 Stratford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Stratford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Stratford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

