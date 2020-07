Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Bedford for Lease. Spacious bedrooms, cozy WBFP in large living room, kitchen with granite counter-tops, separate dining area, new carpet in bedrooms, new flooring in living room, tile in rest of home, fresh paint through-out in neutral colors. 2 car garage with remotes. This will not be available for showing until after 12:00 pm 10-31-19. Pictures coming soon!