Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Village of Oak Park* Great Neighborhood and close to Schools, Fwys and Airport*New Paint Outside and Inside*New Carpet*Open Formals and Entry*Large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and is open to Family Den with Fireplace*Split Floor Plan*Large Master Bedroom with Dual Sinks, Separate Shower and Jetted Tub, and Large Walk In Closet*Nice Grassy Backyard is Great for Kids Play Area*More Pictures Coming.