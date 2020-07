Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous hard to find 4 bedroom North Bedford home with open floor plan AND split bedrooms, Living room has vaulted ceilings, open to formal dining making it perfect for entertaining. Beautiful kitchen has wall of windows that looks out to the gorgeous backyard with huge trees. Lovely tree-lined street in quiet neighborhood. Great location ~ easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment & DFW Airport all within minutes.THIS IS THE HOME YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR!