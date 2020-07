Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready to Move-In. Large living area with fireplace open to kitchen. There's a second living area can be used as formal dining. New dishwasher and disposal, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Backyard is well shaded by the large trees and there's a dog run to keep pet secured. Great neighborhood with easy and quick access to Hwy 121 and 183 and close to DFW airport. Pet allow 45 lb limit, New fence on side of property to be installed.