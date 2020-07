Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in HEB ISD, close to major hwys. Spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and opens to formal dining and kitchen. Kitchen has new range, granite counter tops, new tiled backsplash with great view of treed backyard. There's new flooring in master and secondary bedrooms and new tile in master and guest baths. Backyard has large shade trees and large storage unit. One pet allow and must be under 20 pounds with $500 pet deposit.