36 Morrow Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:20 AM

36 Morrow Drive

Location

36 Morrow Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Why Live in an Apartment? Discover this 2 story Garden Home close to Bedford Boys Ranch Park with 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths + 2 car garage! The spacious living room with brick fireplace is open to kitchen-dining areas. The wall of mirror brings in natural light & the open floor plan is very inviting. The kitchen offers butcher block countertops, subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, pantry, range, MW, stainless steel sink with pull out sprayer faucet, dishwasher & refrigerator. There is a large WI closet under the stairs. Each bedroom has its' own bathroom & the loft area would make a great office. Yard & shrubs will be taken care of by HOA so enjoy easy living! Sparkling clean & ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

