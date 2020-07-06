36 Morrow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Why Live in an Apartment? Discover this 2 story Garden Home close to Bedford Boys Ranch Park with 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths + 2 car garage! The spacious living room with brick fireplace is open to kitchen-dining areas. The wall of mirror brings in natural light & the open floor plan is very inviting. The kitchen offers butcher block countertops, subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, pantry, range, MW, stainless steel sink with pull out sprayer faucet, dishwasher & refrigerator. There is a large WI closet under the stairs. Each bedroom has its' own bathroom & the loft area would make a great office. Yard & shrubs will be taken care of by HOA so enjoy easy living! Sparkling clean & ready for you!