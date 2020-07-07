3416 Versante Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this very cute home with brand new two tone grey carpet in bedrooms, brand new tiling in both bathrooms, hallway and utility room! Cul-de-sac location near Hwy 121 for easy access around metroplex! Separate master suite. Other upgrades include vaulted ceilings, decorator light fixtures, warm tone colors, laminate wood floors in dining, kitchen and den areas! Sound system wiring also in den! Kitchen has 42 cabinets, center island, ceramic backsplash and electric stove. Master suite with double sinks, oversized shower with seat and walk in closet