Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3416 Versante Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:30 PM

3416 Versante Drive

3416 Versante Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Versante Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this very cute home with brand new two tone grey carpet in bedrooms, brand new tiling in both bathrooms, hallway and utility room! Cul-de-sac location near Hwy 121 for easy access around metroplex! Separate master suite. Other upgrades include vaulted ceilings, decorator light fixtures, warm tone colors, laminate wood floors in dining, kitchen and den areas! Sound system wiring also in den! Kitchen has 42 cabinets, center island, ceramic backsplash and electric stove. Master suite with double sinks, oversized shower with seat and walk in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Versante Drive have any available units?
3416 Versante Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 Versante Drive have?
Some of 3416 Versante Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Versante Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Versante Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Versante Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Versante Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3416 Versante Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Versante Drive offers parking.
Does 3416 Versante Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Versante Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Versante Drive have a pool?
No, 3416 Versante Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Versante Drive have accessible units?
No, 3416 Versante Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Versante Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 Versante Drive has units with dishwashers.

