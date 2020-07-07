All apartments in Bedford
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:32 PM

3409 Pembroke Place

3409 Pembroke Place · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Pembroke Place, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Pembroke Place have any available units?
3409 Pembroke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 3409 Pembroke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Pembroke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Pembroke Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Pembroke Place is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Pembroke Place offer parking?
No, 3409 Pembroke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3409 Pembroke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Pembroke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Pembroke Place have a pool?
No, 3409 Pembroke Place does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Pembroke Place have accessible units?
No, 3409 Pembroke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Pembroke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 Pembroke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 Pembroke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 Pembroke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

