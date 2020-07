Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 BR 2 BA home with pool in HEB schools! Two living areas with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring and see through fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, double oven, and eat in dining. Large master suite has two walk in closets, granite counters, dual sinks, separate shower. Recent HVAC, water heater, sprinkler system, carport. Pets on case by case basis. Pool service, lawn care and pest control included.