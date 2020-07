Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Bedford! Spacious living area offers wood floors and fireplace. Great kitchen with stainless appliances, ample cabinets and storage. Covered and extended patio is great for entertaining! Large, private backyard with shed! Yard maintenance and quarterly pest control included in your rent!

Must see!