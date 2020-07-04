All apartments in Bedford
3216 Oleander Court

3216 Oleander Court · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Oleander Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient central location, heavily treed neighborhood, energy-efficient, 3-2.5-2 home, 3 living & 2 eating areas; open floor plan, island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Porcelain tile, wood floors & carpet installed 2018. Kitchen & breakfast areas open to den w gas fireplace. Brick-paved patio in terraced back yard. Rose gardens visible from DR & kitchen windows. Mature trees, crape myrtles. Master suite on first floor. Loft, two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large closets, ceiling fans, wired for security; shelves, pegboard in garage. This home is located on a secluded cul-de-sac with easy access to 121 & 183 (Airport Freeway). Easy-access decked attic space for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Oleander Court have any available units?
3216 Oleander Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Oleander Court have?
Some of 3216 Oleander Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Oleander Court currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Oleander Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Oleander Court pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Oleander Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3216 Oleander Court offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Oleander Court offers parking.
Does 3216 Oleander Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Oleander Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Oleander Court have a pool?
No, 3216 Oleander Court does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Oleander Court have accessible units?
No, 3216 Oleander Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Oleander Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 Oleander Court has units with dishwashers.

