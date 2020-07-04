3216 Oleander Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient central location, heavily treed neighborhood, energy-efficient, 3-2.5-2 home, 3 living & 2 eating areas; open floor plan, island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Porcelain tile, wood floors & carpet installed 2018. Kitchen & breakfast areas open to den w gas fireplace. Brick-paved patio in terraced back yard. Rose gardens visible from DR & kitchen windows. Mature trees, crape myrtles. Master suite on first floor. Loft, two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large closets, ceiling fans, wired for security; shelves, pegboard in garage. This home is located on a secluded cul-de-sac with easy access to 121 & 183 (Airport Freeway). Easy-access decked attic space for extra storage.